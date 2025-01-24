Insider Selling: Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00.
Amarc Resources Price Performance
CVE AHR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 947,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,231. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.
About Amarc Resources
