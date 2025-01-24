Insider Selling: Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00.

CVE AHR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 947,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,231. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

