Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $666.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $640.00 to $666.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ISRG stock traded down $23.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $585.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,070,807. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

