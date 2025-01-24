Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 7.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2,739.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

RSPC stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

