Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 9.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,106,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

