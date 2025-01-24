Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ball (BALL)

Ball (NYSE: BALL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2025 – Ball had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

1/13/2025 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

1/6/2025 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Ball had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,446. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 400.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 275,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

