Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

