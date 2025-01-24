iRobot’s (IRBT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $251.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

