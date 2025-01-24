iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

