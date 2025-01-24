iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

