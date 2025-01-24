iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 20,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

