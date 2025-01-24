iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 65,917 shares.The stock last traded at $42.55 and had previously closed at $42.63.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

