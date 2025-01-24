iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

