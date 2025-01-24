iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

