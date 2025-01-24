iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

