Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.44.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.07, for a total value of C$818,254.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.37, for a total value of C$347,775.00. Insiders sold 137,152 shares of company stock worth $6,207,845 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.