JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.54. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 44,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,751,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,224,234.72. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 960,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,500 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $160,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $198,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

