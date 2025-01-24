John P. Mullen Sells 700 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,660. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.34. 13,926,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a P/E/G ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
