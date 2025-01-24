JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $8.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $672.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.17. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
