JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FL opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 271,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,523 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.