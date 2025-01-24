JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

