Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

