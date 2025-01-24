Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 7.7% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

