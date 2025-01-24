Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 12,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 5,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

