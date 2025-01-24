Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €17.20 ($18.11) and last traded at €17.18 ($18.08). Approximately 16,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.98 ($17.87).

Koenig & Bauer Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.