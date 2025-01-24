KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock Price Up 9.7% – What’s Next?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63. 9,874,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 30,984,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.