LBG Media (LON:LBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.65%.

LBG Media Stock Performance

LON LBG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,412. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.78. The firm has a market cap of £252.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3,025.00 and a beta of 0.83. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

