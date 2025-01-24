LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 501,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 151,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 753,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,787,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

