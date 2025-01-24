LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

