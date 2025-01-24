LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 95,334 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,334 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 67,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,718,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

