Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 7,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

