Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.30. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

