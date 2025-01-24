MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.17. 167,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 275,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $699.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

