Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,884,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,554,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,336,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MGV opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

