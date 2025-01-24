McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.34.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,132.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,072.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $938.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

