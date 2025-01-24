McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

