MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total transaction of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $523.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.75.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

