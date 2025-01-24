Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.07. Mesoblast shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 202,085 shares traded.

MESO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mesoblast from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Mesoblast by 15.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

