Metropolis Capital Ltd Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172,243 shares during the period. State Street makes up 14.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.40% of State Street worth $403,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in State Street by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 462,201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in State Street by 99.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,574,000 after acquiring an additional 442,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Stock Up 0.4 %

STT stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,267,560 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.