MFA Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 4,650 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

