Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $171.87. The company has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $149.96 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

