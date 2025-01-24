Morgan Stanley Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

WOOF opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

