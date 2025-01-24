Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $43.86. 4,508,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,281,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $718,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

