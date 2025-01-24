National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of National Health Investors worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.