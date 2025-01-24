Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) and Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Financial Comparison

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) and Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Day One Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 3 0 3.00 Day One Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 7 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nature’s Sunshine Products currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 193.67%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

79.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Day One Biopharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $445.32 million 0.60 $15.08 million $0.88 16.41 Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$188.92 million ($1.03) -11.85

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.81% 11.08% 7.23% Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -22.40% -19.79%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Day One Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature’s Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.