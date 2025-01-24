Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 3,068,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,075,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
