Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 28.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.17. 4,965,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 1,155,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

