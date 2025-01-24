Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.5% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $123,309,210. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $984.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $537.07 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $889.11 and its 200 day moving average is $763.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $996.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

