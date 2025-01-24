Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWB opened at $336.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.70 and a twelve month high of $336.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average of $315.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

