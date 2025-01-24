New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,259 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $224.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $225.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

