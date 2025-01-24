News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,632 shares during the period. News comprises approximately 0.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 253.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in News by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.7 %

NWS stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.38.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.